Fairleigh Dickinson visits Fordham, aims to stop road skid

By AP News

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-7) at Fordham Rams (6-4)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson travels to Fordham looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Rams are 4-2 in home games. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 with 16.7 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 5.3.

The Knights have gone 0-5 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fordham is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.0 more points per game (73.3) than Fordham gives up to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Marcus Greene is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Eric Parnell is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Knights. Cyril Martynov is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

