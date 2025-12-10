Fairleigh Dickinson visits Fordham, aims to stop road skid

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-7) at Fordham Rams (6-4)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson travels to Fordham looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Rams are 4-2 in home games. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 with 16.7 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 5.3.

The Knights have gone 0-5 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fordham is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.0 more points per game (73.3) than Fordham gives up to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Marcus Greene is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Eric Parnell is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Knights. Cyril Martynov is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

By The Associated Press