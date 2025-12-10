Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Yessoufou and Baylor host Norfolk State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Norfolk State Spartans (4-6) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Norfolk State after Tounde Yessoufou scored 22 points in Baylor’s 78-71 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.8.

The Spartans are 0-5 on the road. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Devon Ellis averaging 1.8.

Baylor makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Norfolk State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8%.

Anthony McComb III is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.