Yessoufou and Baylor host Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (4-6) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Norfolk State after Tounde Yessoufou scored 22 points in Baylor’s 78-71 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.8.

The Spartans are 0-5 on the road. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Devon Ellis averaging 1.8.

Baylor makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Norfolk State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8%.

Anthony McComb III is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.0 points.

By The Associated Press