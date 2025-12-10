Skip to main content
IU Indianapolis hosts Green Bay following Schultz’s 22-point showing

By AP News

Green Bay Phoenix (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-6, 0-2 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits IU Indianapolis after Meghan Schultz scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 56-47 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Jaguars are 3-2 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is eighth in the Horizon with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 4.2.

The Phoenix are 2-0 in conference play. Green Bay is eighth in the Horizon with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Schultz averaging 5.6.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 36.7% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

The Jaguars and Phoenix meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 21.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 14.3 points. Smith is shooting 52.3% and averaging 10.2 points.

Kristina Ouimette is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 5.1 points. Schultz is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

