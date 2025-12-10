Long Beach State takes on Portland, aims to stop 8-game slide

Portland Pilots (4-5) at Long Beach State Beach (0-8, 0-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State aims to stop its eight-game skid when the Beach play Portland.

The Beach have gone 0-4 in home games. Long Beach State is seventh in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Khylee-Jade Pepe averaging 2.0.

The Pilots are 0-2 on the road. Portland scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Long Beach State scores 49.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 61.6 Portland allows. Portland averages 70.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 70.8 Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaQuoia Jones-Brown is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Beach. Brynna Pukis is averaging 5.3 points.

Dyani Ananiev is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 steals. Florence Dallow is averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press