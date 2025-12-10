Hardy and CSU Bakersfield host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (7-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts North Dakota State after CJ Hardy scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 109-84 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-0 at home. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ron Jessamy averaging 4.0.

The Bison have gone 1-3 away from home. North Dakota State scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.8% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 79.4 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 80.7 CSU Bakersfield gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Hardy is averaging 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.9%.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 14.6 points for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press