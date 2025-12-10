Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
36.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

CSU Northridge puts home win streak on the line against Fresno State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-5, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Matadors face Fresno State.

The Matadors have gone 3-0 in home games. CSU Northridge is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Davius Loury is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

Jake Heidbreder averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Zaon Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.