Wilson and No. 14 North Carolina host South Carolina Upstate

By AP News

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-5) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -28.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina takes on South Carolina Upstate after Caleb Wilson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 81-61 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-0 in home games. North Carolina is 7-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. South Carolina Upstate scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.6 points.

Carmelo Adkins is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Mason Bendinger is shooting 53.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

