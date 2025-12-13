Henderson leads UC Riverside against No. 10 BYU after 28-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at BYU Cougars (8-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -33.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on No. 10 BYU after Andrew Henderson scored 28 points in UC Riverside’s 88-84 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. BYU has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 3-4 on the road. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Osiris Grady averaging 1.6.

BYU makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). UC Riverside averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Henderson is averaging 17.9 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press