Henderson leads UC Riverside against No. 10 BYU after 28-point game

By AP News

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at BYU Cougars (8-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -33.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on No. 10 BYU after Andrew Henderson scored 28 points in UC Riverside’s 88-84 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. BYU has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 3-4 on the road. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Osiris Grady averaging 1.6.

BYU makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). UC Riverside averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Henderson is averaging 17.9 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

