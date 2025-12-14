Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
42.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Texas Southern visits Minnesota on 4-game road slide

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -18.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern travels to Minnesota looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-0 in home games. Minnesota averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 8.3.

Minnesota is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 73.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the 69.6 Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Zaire Hayes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Hupstead is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.