Texas Southern visits Minnesota on 4-game road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -18.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern travels to Minnesota looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-0 in home games. Minnesota averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 8.3.

Minnesota is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 73.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the 69.6 Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Zaire Hayes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Hupstead is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press