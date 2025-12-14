Liberty Bowl pits Navy against Cincinnati

Cincinnati (7-5) vs. Navy (10-2), Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Navy by 4.5. Against the spread: Navy 4-8, Cincinnati 6-6.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Navy Offense

Overall: 421.2 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 131.8 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 289.3 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 31.2 points per game (39th)

Navy Defense

Overall: 382.3 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 241.1 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 141.3 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (75th)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 421.3 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 241.3 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 180.1 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (35th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 403.2 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 230 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 173.2 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (69th)

Cincinnati ranks 67th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.3% of the time. Navy ranks 6th on offense, converting on 51% of third downs.

Cincinnati ranks 117th in the FBS averaging 64.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Navy’s 57th-ranked 51.5 per-game average.

Navy is 73rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.1% of trips. Cincinnati’s red zone offense ranks 22nd, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Cincinnati ranks 136th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:11, compared to Navy’s 13th-ranked average of 32:32.

Team leaders

Navy

Passing: Blake Horvath, 1,472 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Horvath, 1,147 yards on 208 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Eli Heidenreich, 877 yards on 46 catches, 5 TDs

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 2,786 yards, 26 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Tawee Walker, 709 yards on 120 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cyrus Allen, 651 yards on 48 catches, 11 TDs

Last game

Navy defeated Army 17-16 on Saturday, Dec. 13. Horvath passed for 82 yards on 7-of-14 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 34 times for 107 yards and one rushing touchdown. Alex Tecza carried the ball nine times for 50 yards. Heidenreich recorded 72 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Cincinnati was beaten by TCU 45-23 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Sorsby led Cincinnati with 282 yards on 23-of-33 passing (69.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards. Walker carried the ball six times for 48 yards, adding three receptions for 12 yards. Caleb Goodie had five receptions for 67 yards.

By The Associated Press