Wainwright leads Pacific against No. 10 BYU after 22-point game

Pacific Tigers (8-3) at BYU Cougars (9-1)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits No. 10 BYU after TJ Wainwright scored 22 points in Pacific’s 104-50 win against the Simpson (CA) Red Hawks.

The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. BYU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-3 in road games. Pacific has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

BYU makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Pacific averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.4%.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Wainwright is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press