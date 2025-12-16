Skip to main content
Citadel visits Charleston (SC), aims to break road losing streak

By AP News

Citadel Bulldogs (3-8) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-6)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits Charleston (SC) looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Cougars have gone 3-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. Citadel is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Charleston (SC) scores 73.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 74.9 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Charleston (SC) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Braxton Williams is averaging 10.5 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

