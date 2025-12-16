No. 3 Duke faces Lipscomb, aims for 9th straight home win

Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at Duke Blue Devils (10-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -33.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Blue Devils play Lipscomb.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 on their home court. Duke is 9-0 against opponents over .500.

The Bisons have gone 2-4 away from home. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 5.1.

Duke averages 86.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 73.8 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 34.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Evans is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.2 points. Cameron Boozer is shooting 55.9% and averaging 23.0 points.

Asman is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bisons. Mateo Esmeraldo is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press