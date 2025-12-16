Skip to main content
New Hampshire takes on Stonehill after Robinson’s 21-point game

By AP News

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Stonehill after Kijan Robinson scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 88-82 overtime win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 in home games. New Hampshire is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks are 0-6 on the road. Stonehill averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

New Hampshire’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New Hampshire allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davide Poser is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging six points. Belal El Shakery is shooting 37.8% and averaging 12.3 points.

Raymond Espinal-Guzman is averaging 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Hermann Koffi is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

