Quinnipiac visits Monmouth following Monroe’s 22-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (5-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Monmouth after Amarri Monroe scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 75-71 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 3-0 at home. Monmouth has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on the road. Quinnipiac ranks sixth in the MAAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Monroe averaging 5.8.

Monmouth’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press