Pacific visits No. 10 BYU after Dybantsa’s 26-point outing

By AP News

Pacific Tigers (8-3) at BYU Cougars (9-1)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -23.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU hosts Pacific after AJ Dybantsa scored 26 points in BYU’s 100-53 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. BYU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-3 in road games. Pacific is third in the WCC with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Isaac Jack averaging 6.8.

BYU makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Pacific has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Dybantsa is shooting 55.5% and averaging 20.9 points.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

