Loyola Marymount hosts Beath and UCSD

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (9-1, 1-0 Big West) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-3)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Loyola Marymount after Leo Beath scored 21 points in UCSD’s 93-67 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Lions have gone 4-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Tritons have gone 2-1 away from home. UCSD has an 8-1 record against opponents over .500.

Loyola Marymount makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UCSD averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Brown Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.9 points.

Beath averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc. Tom Beattie is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

