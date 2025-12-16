Christofilis leads Seattle U against UC Davis after 20-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (8-2) at UC Davis Aggies (5-4, 0-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits UC Davis after John Christofilis scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 115-60 victory over the Warner Pacific Knights.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 in home games. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Redhawks are 1-0 in road games. Seattle U is seventh in the WCC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Heimbrodt averaging 3.7.

UC Davis averages 75.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 65.3 Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Cooper is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 13.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4%.

Brayden Maldonado is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Heimbrodt is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press