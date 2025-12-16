Oregon and James Madison play in College Football Playoff first round

James Madison (12-1) at Oregon (11-1), Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Oregon by 21.5. Against the spread: Oregon 6-5, James Madison 8-5.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 465.2 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 246.8 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 218.4 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 38.2 points per game (9th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 251.6 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 144.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 14.8 points per game (8th)

James Madison Offense

Overall: 448.3 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 202.5 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 245.8 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (10th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 247.6 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 171.5 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 76.2 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (10th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Oregon ranks 14th in the FBS, converting 48.6% of the time. James Madison ranks 19th, converting 47.4%.

James Madison ranks 77th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Oregon’s 20th-ranked +8 margin.

James Madison ranks 132nd in the FBS averaging 69.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Oregon’s 54th-ranked 50.6 per-game average.

Oregon ranks 126th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.7% of trips. James Madison’s red zone offense ranks 44th, scoring in 87.9% of red zone trips.

James Madison ranks 2nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:02.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 2,733 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 774 yards on 112 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Malik Benson, 526 yards on 31 catches, 4 TDs

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 2,533 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 1,263 yards on 190 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 541 yards on 33 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Oregon defeated Washington 26-14 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Moore threw for 286 yards on 20-of-29 attempts (69.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Whittington carried the ball 17 times for 47 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Benson recorded 102 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

James Madison won 31-14 over Troy on Friday, Dec. 5. Barnett led James Madison with 93 yards on 10-of-25 passing (40.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown. Knight carried the ball 21 times for 212 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Braeden Wisloski put up 31 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

By The Associated Press