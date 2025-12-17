Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
48.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Norfolk State Spartans and the Grambling Tigers meet in College Park, Georgia

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Grambling Tigers (3-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (4-7)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling and Norfolk State meet at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The Spartans are 4-7 in non-conference play. Norfolk State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 3-6 in non-conference play. Grambling is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State averages 77.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.8 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 69.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 72.7 Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.