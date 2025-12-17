Norfolk State Spartans and the Grambling Tigers meet in College Park, Georgia

Grambling Tigers (3-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (4-7)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling and Norfolk State meet at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The Spartans are 4-7 in non-conference play. Norfolk State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 3-6 in non-conference play. Grambling is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State averages 77.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.8 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 69.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 72.7 Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press