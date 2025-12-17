Skip to main content
Nickel leads No. 13 Vanderbilt against Memphis after 30-point showing

By AP News

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0) at Memphis Tigers (4-5)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Vanderbilt faces Memphis after Tyler Nickel scored 30 points in Vanderbilt’s 83-72 win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 at home. Memphis is sixth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.7.

The Commodores have gone 1-0 away from home. Vanderbilt averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Memphis makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Vanderbilt has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is shooting 41.5% and averaging 9.3 points.

Duke Miles is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler is averaging 15.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Money

