Holmes, Wofford Terriers to face Giles, Wichita State Shockers on Wednesday

Wofford Terriers (7-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Wichita State for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Shockers are 5-1 on their home court. Wichita State is sixth in the AAC scoring 76.5 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Terriers have gone 3-3 away from home. Wofford has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wichita State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Shockers. TJ Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nils Machowski is shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 12.3 points. Kahmare Holmes is averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

