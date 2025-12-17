Bradley Braves play the Indiana State Sycamores, look for 5th straight victory

Bradley Braves (7-4) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-4)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Braves take on Indiana State.

The Sycamores are 5-0 in home games. Indiana State is seventh in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Enel St. Bernard averaging 2.2.

The Braves are 0-1 on the road. Bradley averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Indiana State averages 75.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 66.9 Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Braves face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camp Wagner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Ian Scott is shooting 64.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Huibregtse is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.5 points. Jaquan Johnson is shooting 47.8% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

By The Associated Press