Cross and Nicholls State host Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (5-6, 1-2 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (2-7, 1-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts Houston Christian after Zaiden Cross scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 117-49 victory against the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

The Colonels are 2-0 in home games. Nicholls State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is fifth in the Southland with 15.6 assists per game led by Kylin Green averaging 6.1.

Nicholls State’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 72.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.6 Nicholls State allows.

The Colonels and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Winborne is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 7.3 points. Trae English is shooting 34.7% and averaging 12.4 points.

Green is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press