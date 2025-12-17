McBride leads James Madison against Old Dominion after 33-point game

James Madison Dukes (7-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-8)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays Old Dominion after Justin McBride scored 33 points in James Madison’s 68-67 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Monarchs have gone 3-0 in home games. Old Dominion is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Dukes have gone 1-4 away from home. James Madison ranks seventh in the Sun Belt allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Old Dominion’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 75.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 78.1 Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Monarchs. LJ Thomas is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cliff Davis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. McBride is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press