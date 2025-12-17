Skip to main content
SFA hosts Texas A&M-CC following Michelini-Jackson’s 22-point outing

By AP News

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-2, 1-0 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on SFA after Daniel Michelini-Jackson scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 108-55 win over the Dallas Christian Crusaders.

The Lumberjacks are 5-0 in home games. SFA scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 1-0 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Sheldon Williams averaging 6.7.

SFA makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 15.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Williams is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

