Roberts, Ziegler combine for 23 as No. 16 Louisville women beat Eastern Kentucky 76-51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts and Laura Ziegler combined for 23 points to lead the No. 16 Louisville women 76-51 over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.

Roberts had 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting with five rebounds and five turnovers. Ziegler scored 11, shooting 5 of 10 with seven rebounds.

Yevheniia Putra and Skylar Jones each added 10 points off the bench. Imari Berry had six points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Cardinals’ bench outscored the Colonels’ bench 38-11. The Cardinals (11-3) entered the game ranked fifth in the country with 35.3 bench points per game.

The Cardinals fell into a 19-14 hole the first quarter after a 10-4 Eastern Kentucky run that featured a pair of 3-pointers from Althea Kara Angeles, who finished with a team-high 10 points for the Colonels (7-4).

The Cardinals reclaimed the lead with a 16-8 second quarter, closing the half with a 30-27 lead.

They opened the second half on a 9-0 run, then rattled off another six unanswered points after an Eastern Kentucky score. It was a 24-10 third quarter featuring seven points from Roberts.

The result marks 12 games in a row the Cardinals have held their opponent to below their scoring average. The Colonels entered Wednesday averaging 76 points per game.

Up next

Louisville: The Cardinals will face No. 17 Tennessee at the Women’s Champions Classic at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels will travel to South Carolina to face Presbyterian on Friday.

___

