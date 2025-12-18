Miller scores career-high 26 points and James returns for Cincinnati; Bearcats roll Alabama State

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baba Miller had 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading Cincinnati to an 88-51 victory over Alabama State on Wednesday night.

Miller and Shon Abaev each scored 13 points in the first half and the Bearcats roared to a 50-25 lead at the break. They had a run of 10-0 and two runs of 8-0.

Cincinnati (7-4) made 13 of 17 two-point tries in the first half and 12 of 15 in the second half. The Bearcats had 13 dunks. Their overall shooting percentage was 49% after making only 8 of 35 3-pointers.

Jizzle James scored 16 points for Cincinnati. He was reinstated to the team on Wednesday after being dismissed in July to attend to personal issues. James, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, was Cincinnati’s leading scorer last season.

A jumper by James capped a 10-0 run that gave Cincinnati a 38-point lead late in the second half. He hit a 3-pointer in the final minute that gave the Bearcats a 38-point lead for the second time.

Miller’s career-high 26 points came on 11-of-12 shooting. He had his sixth double-double of the season.

Abaev, who did not score in the second half, had six rebounds and five assists.

Micah Simpson led Alabama State (3-8) with 13 points.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats head to South Carolina to play Clemson in the Greenville Winter Invitational on Sunday.

Alabama State: at Memphis on Monday.

