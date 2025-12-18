Norfolk State Spartans and the Grambling Tigers meet in College Park, Georgia

Grambling Tigers (3-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (4-7)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling and Norfolk State square off in College Park, Georgia.

The Spartans have a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 3-6 in non-conference play. Grambling is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press