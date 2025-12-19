Skip to main content
UC Irvine hosts Lundblade and Belmont

By AP News

Belmont Bruins (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays UC Irvine after Tyler Lundblade scored 21 points in Belmont’s 83-78 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Anteaters are 5-2 on their home court. UC Irvine scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Bruins are 4-0 in road games. Belmont has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

UC Irvine makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Belmont has shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 16.5 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is averaging 15.3 points for the Anteaters. Jovan Jester Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lundblade averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Sam Orme is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

