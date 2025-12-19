San Diego takes on UCSD after Johnson’s 23-point showing

San Diego Toreros (4-6) at UCSD Tritons (10-1, 1-0 Big West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on UCSD after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 23 points in San Diego’s 78-69 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Tritons have gone 3-0 at home. UCSD is sixth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Tom Beattie leads the Tritons with 5.5 boards.

The Toreros are 0-2 on the road. San Diego averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UCSD averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 74.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.3 UCSD allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tritons. Beattie is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.6 points.

