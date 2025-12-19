Loyola Marymount hosts North Alabama after Jefferson’s 20-point performance

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-4)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Loyola Marymount after Canin Jefferson scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 68-60 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Loyola Marymount Lions have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The North Alabama Lions are 2-4 on the road. North Alabama has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron McBride is averaging 6.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Loyola Marymount Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Donte Bacchus is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the North Alabama Lions. Corneilous Williams is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press