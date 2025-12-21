Morgan State visits San Francisco following Riley’s 22-point game

Morgan State Bears (2-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-5)

San Francisco; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -26.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Morgan State after Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 85-71 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Dons are 4-1 on their home court. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Bears have gone 0-5 away from home. Morgan State is eighth in the MEAC with 27.5 rebounds per game led by Christian Meeks averaging 5.0.

San Francisco averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 70.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 69.6 San Francisco allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 13.3 points. Riley is shooting 54.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 14.2 points for the Bears. Rob Lawson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press