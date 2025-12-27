Fleming leads Georgia Tech against Florida A&M after 20-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -18.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M after Akai Fleming scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 95-81 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Rattlers are 0-6 on the road. Florida A&M gives up 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 11 points and six assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Chatman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Shirley is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press