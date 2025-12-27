Skip to main content
Fleming leads Georgia Tech against Florida A&M after 20-point game

By AP News

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -18.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M after Akai Fleming scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 95-81 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Rattlers are 0-6 on the road. Florida A&M gives up 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 11 points and six assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Chatman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Shirley is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

