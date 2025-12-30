Baba Miller grabs career-high 21 rebounds, Cincinnati defeats Lipscomb 89-62

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baba Miller hauled in a career-high 21 rebounds and scored 11 points, Moustapha Thiam scored 18 points, and Cincinnati cruised past Lipscomb, 89-62 on Monday.

Miller grabbed double-digit rebounds for the eighth time this season. He entered the game ranked 10th in the nation and first in the Big 12 with 10.6 rebounds per game.

Jizzle James added 16 points and Kerr Kriisa had 15 for the Bearcats (8-5), who led for almost 33 minutes of game time.

After trading the lead back and forth to start the game, Cincinnati took the lead for good during a 24-6 run late in the first quarter. They took a 44-24 lead into halftime, and led by as many as 29 in the second half.

Cincinnati out-rebounded Lipscomb 45-31, forced 14 turnovers, and held the Bisons to 39% shooting from the field. The Bearcats dominated in the paint with 46 points beneath the basket.

Lipscomb (7-6) was led by Ross Candelino, who scored a game-high 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

Up next

Cincinnati hosts No. 8 Houston to begin Big 12 play on Saturday.

Lipscomb starts their Atlantic Sun schedule against Jacksonville on Thursday.