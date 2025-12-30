Bradford and Charlotte host Temple

Temple Owls (8-5) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Temple after Ben Bradford scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 88-76 overtime win over the UIC Flames.

The 49ers are 6-2 on their home court. Charlotte ranks fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Owls are 1-1 on the road. Temple ranks second in the AAC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Charlotte scores 72.1 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.4 Temple gives up. Temple averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Owls match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arden Conyers is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 6.5 points. Bradford is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Gavin Griffiths is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 10 points and 1.8 blocks. Derrian Ford is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press