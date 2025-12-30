Tulane visits Emejuru and East Carolina

Tulane Green Wave (9-4) at East Carolina Pirates (5-8)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Tulane after Giovanni Emejuru scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 99-51 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Pirates have gone 5-3 in home games. East Carolina is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave have gone 1-0 away from home. Tulane gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

East Carolina’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 73.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 76.2 East Carolina allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Green Wave square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tybo Bailey averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Joran Riley is shooting 41.5% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 18.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Curtis Williams is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press