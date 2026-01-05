Davidson, No. 17 USC Trojans host the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (13-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jazzy Davidson and No. 17 USC host Katie Fiso and Oregon in Big Ten play.

The Trojans are 7-1 on their home court. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Gerda Raulusaityte averaging 1.9.

The Ducks are 1-2 in conference games. Oregon is eighth in the Big Ten giving up 58.6 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

USC averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game USC allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ehis Etute is averaging 8.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Ducks. Fiso is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press