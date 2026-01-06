Presbyterian visits Parker and Radford

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-8, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (8-8, 1-0 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays Presbyterian after Dennis Parker Jr. scored 24 points in Radford’s 76-69 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders have gone 7-2 in home games. Radford ranks fourth in the Big South with 14.5 assists per game led by Jaylon Johnson averaging 3.9.

The Blue Hose are 1-0 in conference matchups. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Radford averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 70.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 78.1 Radford allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Del Jones is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Carl Parrish is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 12.9 points. Jonah Pierce is shooting 58.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press