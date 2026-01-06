Temple hosts East Carolina after Griffiths’ 23-point game

East Carolina Pirates (5-9, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-5, 2-0 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts East Carolina after Gavin Griffiths scored 23 points in Temple’s 76-57 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 7-1 at home. Temple averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. East Carolina gives up 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

Temple averages 77.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 76.4 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 67.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 70.5 Temple gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 14.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games.

Tybo Bailey is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 8.9 points. Joran Riley is shooting 42.0% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press