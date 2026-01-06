Barnhard and San Diego State host Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-11, 2-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 4-0 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Grand Canyon after Bailey Barnhard scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 72-55 win against the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Aztecs are 6-1 in home games. San Diego State is second in the MWC with 13.8 assists per game led by Nala Williams averaging 3.3.

The Antelopes are 2-2 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is sixth in the MWC with 12.4 assists per game led by Chloe Mann averaging 2.6.

San Diego State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 5.8 more points per game (64.6) than San Diego State gives up (58.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is averaging 12.9 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mann is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 14.7 points. Julianna LaMendola is shooting 40.2% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

