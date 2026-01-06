San Jose State visits Watkins and Fresno State

San Jose State Spartans (2-13, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays San Jose State after Avery Watkins scored 25 points in Fresno State’s 86-83 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in home games. Fresno State ranks fifth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Spartans are 0-4 in conference play. San Jose State is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

Fresno State averages 62.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 72.1 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 57.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 60.1 Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Marr averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Ashlyn Rean is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Maya Anderson is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Amira Brown is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

