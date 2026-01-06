San Diego State faces Nevada after Davis’ 22-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (9-4, 3-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-3, 3-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Nevada after BJ Davis scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 110-107 overtime victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 7-1 on their home court. Nevada is seventh in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.5.

The Aztecs are 3-0 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Nevada’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Aztecs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wolf Pack. Comer is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 13 points for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

By The Associated Press