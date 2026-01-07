Speer leads Marshall against James Madison after 21-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces James Madison after Jalen Speer scored 21 points in Marshall’s 88-81 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes are 5-0 in home games. James Madison is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

James Madison averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 80.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the 77.7 James Madison gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Dukes. Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

Speer is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thundering Herd. Noah Otshudi is averaging 14.7 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press