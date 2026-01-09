Pepperdine hosts San Francisco following Beasley’s 32-point game

San Francisco Dons (11-7, 3-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-13, 0-5 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Pepperdine after Ryan Beasley scored 32 points in San Francisco’s 84-82 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves have gone 4-6 in home games. Pepperdine averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dons are 3-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 2.0.

Pepperdine scores 70.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 69.1 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 75.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 75.9 Pepperdine gives up to opponents.

The Waves and Dons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Dozic averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Styles Phipps is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Beasley is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

By The Associated Press