Evansville faces Bradley on 4-game home skid

By AP News

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Bradley looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Purple Aces are 3-6 on their home court. Evansville has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 5-2 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Evansville is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Braves square off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hemenway averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. AJ Casey is shooting 58.2% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jaquan Johnson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

