South Carolina State visits Coppin State after Johnson’s 23-point performance

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-15, 1-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (3-16, 1-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Coppin State after Jayden Johnson scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 72-67 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 in home games. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 85.5 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is seventh in the MEAC with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Cameron Clark averaging 5.0.

Coppin State averages 64.5 points per game, 20.5 fewer points than the 85.0 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Coppin State allows.

The Eagles and Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khali Horton is shooting 36.5% and averaging 8.3 points for the Eagles. Hussain Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 7.8 points for the Bulldogs. Johnson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press