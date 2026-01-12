Air Force visits San Jose State following Roseborough’s 23-point game

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-11, 0-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Air Force after Ben Roseborough scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 76-58 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 at home. San Jose State gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Falcons are 0-5 in conference play. Air Force allows 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

San Jose State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 62.0 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 76.4 San Jose State gives up to opponents.

The Spartans and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaphet Moundi is averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lucas Hobin is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 10.8 points. Caleb Walker is shooting 72.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press