Air Force visits San Jose State following Roseborough’s 23-point game

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-11, 0-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Air Force after Ben Roseborough scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 76-58 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 in home games. San Jose State gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Falcons have gone 0-5 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Jose State averages 72.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 75.9 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 62.0 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 76.4 San Jose State allows.

The Spartans and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Washington is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 assists. Colby Garland is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Sanders is shooting 35.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press