Saint Mary’s (CA) visits San Francisco after Wang’s 27-point performance

By AP News

Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-2, 5-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-7, 4-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Junjie Wang scored 27 points in San Francisco’s 80-60 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Dons have gone 7-1 in home games. San Francisco scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Gaels have gone 5-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

San Francisco averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paulius Murauskas is shooting 48.9% and averaging 19.6 points for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

